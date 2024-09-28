4 Minnesotans killed in Utah crash

The Utah State Patrol has identified five people who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, four of which were from Minnesota.

The crash occurred on Highway 6 near the city of Spring Glen in the central-northeast region of the state at the intersection of Spring Glen Road.

The state patrol said that on this road, a silver SUV attempted to pull out into a designated acceleration lane but overshot, entering another eastbound lane where a Semi-truck was already driving.

The state patrol said the semi attempted to evade the SUV but lost control, entered the opposite lane of traffic, and struck a westbound Nissan SUV containing four Minnesotans.

Courtesy: Utah State Patrol Courtesy: Utah State Patrol

The crash knocked the Nissan off the road and into a rock embankment; an ATV, which was being driven on the shoulder of the highway, was also hit by the crashing semi and Nissan.

The occupants of the Nissan and the driver of the ATV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Utah State Patrol identified the four deceased people in the SUV as 56-year-old Sang Her from Brooklyn Center, 38-year-old Lee Thao of Brooklyn Center, Bee Moua of St. Paul and Mai Lor of St. Paul.

The driver of the ATV was identified as 35-year-old Gustavo Mendoza from Helper, Utah.