4-H’ers, cows compete in dairy show at Minnesota State Fair

4-H dairy show

Saturday has been another fun-filled day at the fair, with a highlight being the 4-H Dairy Show.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Kelsey Christensen caught up with 4-H’ers as they got ready for the big show.

Everyone got up around 3 or 4 a.m. to get ready, giving the cows a trim and making sure they were in tip-top shape for the competition.

The judges were looking for healthy, good-looking animals.

The 4-H’ers came from all over the state with their prized cows, showcasing skills they’ve gained this year with 4-H.

“My calf is my little bestie, I like to think of her as my own kid. You really grow a bond with them working with them every day and it’s just such a wonderful experience that I would recommend to anyone,” said competitor Shelby Swanson.

If you missed the show and want to check out the winners, head to the dairy barn at the fair.