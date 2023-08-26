4-H’ers, cows compete in dairy show at Minnesota State Fair
Saturday has been another fun-filled day at the fair, with a highlight being the 4-H Dairy Show.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Kelsey Christensen caught up with 4-H’ers as they got ready for the big show.
Everyone got up around 3 or 4 a.m. to get ready, giving the cows a trim and making sure they were in tip-top shape for the competition.
The judges were looking for healthy, good-looking animals.
The 4-H’ers came from all over the state with their prized cows, showcasing skills they’ve gained this year with 4-H.
“My calf is my little bestie, I like to think of her as my own kid. You really grow a bond with them working with them every day and it’s just such a wonderful experience that I would recommend to anyone,” said competitor Shelby Swanson.
If you missed the show and want to check out the winners, head to the dairy barn at the fair.