3M evacuates building on Maplewood campus following ‘possible equipment malfunction’

A precautionary evacuation has been ordered at one of 3M’s buildings on its Maplewood campus due to what company officials are saying is a “possible equipment malfunction.”

According to a 3M spokesperson, the possible malfunction is affecting a “small amount of material” at the campus.

No details were immediately provided regarding what kind of equipment malfunctioned or the type of material that was being affected.

All employees have been accounted for, according to the spokesperson, who said there is no danger to the public.

The spokesperson added the Maplewood Fire Department is at the scene to help monitor the situation and evaluate what will need to be done.

