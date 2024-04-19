35 new troopers to join State Patrol on Friday

Nearly three dozen new troopers will join the ranks of the Minnesota State Patrol on Friday.

This comes during a difficult time for law enforcement agencies across the state that are struggling to recruit and retain officers.

A handful of the 35 graduates are from a program that offers education and training to candidates without law enforcement experience. That program is known as LETO – short for Law Enforcement Training Opportunity.

In the program, candidates undergo 37 weeks of training both at local colleges as well as the State Patrol Academy at Fort Ripley, giving people who maybe otherwise wouldn’t have taken the path to law enforcement an opportunity to try it out.

One of the LETO program members who is graduating Friday is a man who previously worked at the Mayo Clinic by day and as a gas station cashier by night.

Another graduate who is a part of the LETO program worked for the Department of Transportation, but after she beat cancer, says she knew that she could do anything she wanted – so she joined the State Patrol.

That woman, along with many others, fit into the agency’s 30 by 30 initiative, which is the goal of having women make up 30% of its ranks by 2030.

“I love seeing little kids at gas stations, and they tug on their mom’s jacket, look mom, she’s a cop, that’s cool. I didn’t know women could be cops. That’s awesome, I love seeing that,” said Angela Burdick, a member of the Minnesota State Patrol flight section.

The graduates will still have a few more weeks of training to complete, so as long as they ace it all, they’ll hit the roads for their first solo patrols on July 24.