3000 Acts of Kindness helps the homeless during Monday event

Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness have the chance to get a haircut, warm meal and winter clothes during an event Monday in Minneapolis.

3000 Acts of Kindness is taking place at the Minneapolis Convention Center until 3 p.m. Monday.

Coated in Love organizers the event and says more than 3,500 people are expected to attend this year’s event.

Everyone who shows up can get winter coats, hats, gloves, boots, sleeping bags and hygiene products, which are donated by dozens of local groups. Attendees can also get a free haircut and lunch from Chick-fil-A.

Event organizers say the goal is to give those who’ve fallen on hard times an entire day where they are treated with love and dignity.

“We are here just to show love and let people know we see you, we hear you, we respect you, we honor you,” Natalie Johnson Lee, the director of 3000 Acts of Kindness, said. “We want to provide as much as we can this day, but also give you the connections that last beyond this day. We can’t do everything, but we can get you to people who can do many things.”

More information is available online.