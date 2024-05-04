30-year-old arrested, charged for 2013 Minneapolis murder

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder that occurred in 2013 in Minneapolis.

Suleiman Abdulkadir Ali was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in October 2013. According to the Hennepin County Jail Roster, Ali had been living in North Dakota. He was booked into Hennepin County Jail on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Minneapolis officers responded to a shooting at a gas station near the intersection of Washington Avenue South and 12th Avenue South just before midnight on Oct. 30, 2013. There, they found a deceased man in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle.

The victim was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Abdirahman Hassan Haji-Ahmed, 26. He had been shot multiple times in the head.

A security guard told police she saw a man jumping near the scene of the shooting. She said he was wearing a multi-colored letterman-style jacket, court documents state.

Officers also found five spent .45 caliber casings inside the vehicle. There were four bullet holes in the front dashboard and one in the windshield. According to court documents, all five shots were fired from the back seat.

Officers also found a torn piece of cloth, which appeared to be from a letterman-style jacket next to a nearby fence.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed a man, later identified as Ali, get out of a vehicle and go into the station 10-15 minutes before the shooting. He was wearing a letterman-style jacket, court documents state.

While investigating the case, officers learned that Ali had fled the state and had likely gone to Somalia. The case went cold.

In 2022, court documents state that a woman called MPD’s homicide unit and said she had information about the case. She said that on the day of the murder, Ali had called her and asked for money to leave the country. She added that Ali admitted to the murder and said he had to leave the country because he had been caught on camera at the gas station.

In March of this year, investigators learned that Ali was back in the United States. According to court documents, they had Ali’s out-of-state probation officer execute a search warrant for his DNA, which they compared to DNA on the torn jacket sleeve left at the scene. Ali’s DNA was not excluded from the mixture, but 99.4% of the world’s population was excluded.

Ali’s next court date is scheduled for May 16.