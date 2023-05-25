3 years since George Floyd’s murder, family pushes for change

nbsp;

Thursday marks three years since George Floyd was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer on Chicago Avenue. Now, Floyd’s family hopes to make May 25 George Floyd Forever Day, to commemorate and memorialize his life.

Floyd’s uncle, Selwyn Jones, co-founder of the Hope929 organization, is pushing for the federal passage of The Medical Civil Rights Bill, which would require law enforcement to provide medical care during any police interaction where the person communicates they are in a health crisis.

All four officers involved in the murder of Floyd have since been convicted. Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao was found guilty of aiding manslaughter on May 2, but he is still awaiting sentencing for that conviction.

Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in 2021 — his appeal was denied earlier in April — and the other two officers took plea deals — Thomas Lane last May and J. Alexander Kueng in October, just before jury selection for their trials were to begin.

President Biden released a statement on Thursday, saying in part, “George Floyd’s murder exposed for many what Black and Brown communities have long known and experienced — that we must make a whole of society commitment to ensure that our Nation lives up to its founding promise of fair and impartial justice for all under the law. The injustice on display for the world to see sparked one of the largest civil rights movements in generations — with calls from all corners to acknowledge and address the challenges in our criminal justice system and in our institutions more broadly.”

On the second anniversary of Floyd’s death, Biden signed the Executive Order on Advancing Effective, Accountable Policing and Criminal Justice Practices to Enhance Public Trust and Public Safety. The order restricts federal law enforcement agencies from conducting no-knock warrants, mandated the use of body cameras, implemented stronger use-of-force policies, provided de-escalation training and more.

The third precinct, which was burnt in the ensuing protests after Floyd’s death, still stands vacant on Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue. The City of Minneapolis recently announced they won’t decide on the former precinct’s future until at least June.

