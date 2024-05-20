3-year-old dies after falling from 8th story of apartment building in Brooklyn Center

Authorities confirmed that a 3-year-old died after falling from the eighth story of an apartment building in Brooklyn Center over the weekend.

Brooklyn Center police state that on Saturday around 10:41 a.m., officers responded to the Lux Apartments on Summit Drive for a 911 caller reporting a fall. Upon arrival, police found that a 3-year-old had fallen out of an eighth-floor window.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, however the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Brooklyn Center detectives interviewed family members who were present and are currently investigating to determine the cause of the fall.