3 killed in car crash in Kandiyohi County

Three people were killed in a car crash near Roseville Township on Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a BMW was traveling south on Kandiyohi County Road 2, and a Dodge Caravan was going north when they collided.

The driver of the BMW and the driver and passenger of the Dodge Caravan were killed, according to the incident report.

The road conditions were wet at the time of the incident.

The names of the three people killed have not been released as of this time.

The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating the crash.