3 injured in shooting during memorial at Oakland Cemetery

Three people were injured in a shooting at Oakland Cemetery Saturday evening, according to St. Paul Police Department.

Officers were called to the cemetery on multiple reports of shots fired around 7 p.m.

According to preliminary information given to police, a group of people were at the cemetery for a balloon release and memorial when shots were fired at them from a vehicle.

Two women, 18 and 40 years old, were injured in the shooting. Police said their injuries are significant, but non-life-threatening. A third victim is being seen at Regions Hospital — police have not yet released their age or the extent of their injuries.

No arrests have been made.