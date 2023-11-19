3 injured in Green Line derailment

Three people sustained minor injuries when the Green Line train derailed in downtown Minneapolis, Metro Transit said.

The train was going westbound between the Nicollet Mall and Warehouse District/Hennepin stations when it hit a concrete object in the track area and derailed.

While three people were injured, nobody was brought to the hospital, authorities said.

While response efforts are underway, buses are replacing the Green and Blue Line trains.

Service updates can be found on Metro Transit’s Twitter page.