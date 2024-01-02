4 injured in crash involving Metro Transit bus in Northeast Minneapolis

Metro Transit is investigating a crash involving one of its buses in Minneapolis late Tuesday morning.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the crash scene captured footage of the crash, which happened in the area of Broadway and Third Streets Northeast at around 10:15 a.m., according to Metro Transit.

According to a spokesperson for Metro Transit, the crash involved one of its buses and a car. Four people — the bus driver and three bus passengers — were taken to an area hospital for what are considered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle declined medical attention.

At least two tow trucks were also at the scene.

A brick wall that bordered a playground and a light pole were damaged. The playground appeared to be connected to a building housing Stonehouse Square apartments and Sacred Sphynx Cattery of Minnesota.