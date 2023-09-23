3 dead, 1 in critical condition following incident in Roseville

Three men are dead and one is in critical condition after an incident in Roseville in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The Roseville Police Department said officers were called to the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue on a welfare check around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials say they found a man with a cut to his throat and three other men who were dead from apparent knife and gunshot wounds.

The injured man was brought to the hospital in critical condition, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.