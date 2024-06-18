2nd vehicle found during recovery of 1st vehicle in Minnesota River, deceased body found

Authorities have found two vehicles submerged in the Minnesota River, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt announced Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the Lyndale Boat Launch Sunday evening after bystanders saw a car drive into the river.

Witt said that first responders were able to recover the vehicle Tuesday and found a deceased person inside. The vehicle was found in 24 feet of water.

While searching for the vehicle, first responders found a second vehicle using sonar. Crews are currently working to recover that vehicle, Witt said.

As of now, authorities say the two vehicles appear to be unrelated, but Witt added that not a lot of information is available on the second vehicle.

Authorities did not release the make or model of either vehicle.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death of the person found in the first vehicle, and investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death, Witt said.

“Right now, the waters are dangerous,” she added. “We have very high amounts of water, as well as the currents, which are very fast. That is part of the reason it took us so long to get to the vehicle.”

