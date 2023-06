A 26-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning in Little Canada, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Tou Long Xiong, of St. Paul, was driving his 2023 Indian Scout motorcycle northbound on I-35E around 11:30 a.m. when he ran off the road near eastbound I-694. He hit a cement barrier and died at the scene, authorities said.

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office assisted in responding to this crash.