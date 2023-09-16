25-year-old dead after motorcycle crash on I-94

A 25-year-old man is dead after a crash in Washington County on Friday night.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said that Jacob Alexander Boldenow, of Woodbury, was riding a motorcycle westbound on Interstate 94 just before 5 p.m. in Lakeland when the crash occurred.

The report states that Boldenow lost control while changing lanes and went down an embankment before he crashed into a sign and landed on St. Croix Trail.

Boldenow was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials say.