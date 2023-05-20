23-year-old killed in Northfield crash

A 23-year-old was killed in a crash in Northfield around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Tristan Jay Jaeckels, of Northfield, was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant westbound on Highway 19 when he drove off the road near milepost 175.

Jaeckels was killed in the crash and was declared deceased at the scene.

He was wearing a seat belt and the road conditions are dry, State Patrol said.

Northfield Ambulance, North Air, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Northfield Police Department assisted in responding to the crash.