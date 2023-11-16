22-year-old dead after shooting in Minneapolis

One person is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Glenwood and Newton avenues at around 3:08 p.m. and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers, Fire and EMS provided immediate medical aid but despite their efforts, the man died at the scene.

According to authorities, it appears the man was walking down a sidewalk when gunfire was exchanged between him and at least one person in a passing car.

Forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Police Forensic Division processed the scene and collected evidence. Homicide detectives also responded to begin their investigation.

No arrests have been made. MPD is investigating.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name and cause of death at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online.