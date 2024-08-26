2 St. Paul officers, K9, honored posthumously on the 30-year anniversary of their murders

Two St. Paul police officers and a K9 were honored posthumously on Monday — the 30-year anniversary of the day the three were shot and killed.

Officer Ron Ryan Jr. was fatally shot while checking on a person sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of Sacred Heart Church.

Officer Tim Jones and K9 Laser were off-duty when they learned what happened. They immediately joined the search for the suspect but were unfortunately shot and killed during the search.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry on Monday named the Department’s Eastern District Office after Ryan, and all three will be honored at the ceremony.

The St. Paul Police Canine Training Center is already named after Jones.

Several community members spoke at the naming ceremony, including Henry, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Eastern District Chief Salim Omari and the family of Officer Ryan.