2 shot at Metro Transit station in Minneapolis

Metro Transit officials say two people are in stable condition at Hennepin County Medical Center following a shooting Friday morning at a Metro Transit station in Minneapolis.

According to a spokesperson, Metro Transit police were called to the north tower of the Interstate 35W/Lake Street station on the 100 block of East Lake Street at about 10:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two adults who had been shot.

While multiple shooters are believed to have been involved, a description of the suspects wasn’t immediately provided. They had not been found as of midday Friday.

Police are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

Metro Transit says the north tower will be closed until the scene is cleared but didn’t provide an exact time for when that is expected to happen.

Orange Line buses will continue to be available for riders at the freeway level, as well as at stops located on Lake Street.