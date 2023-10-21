2 security guards at Nicollet Diner injured by gunfire early Saturday morning

Two security guards at Nicollet Diner were in the hospital after a shooting in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a spokesperson for MPD.

At the scene, officers found two male security guards suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both men were brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, officials say.

An initial investigation indicates that the shooting happened outside of the restaurant after a fight with customers, the release added.

There have been no arrests. MPD is investigating.