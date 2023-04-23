2 occupants killed, 2 firefighters injured in Duluth apartment fire on Saturday

Two people are dead following a fire at an eight-unit apartment building Saturday morning in Duluth, according to Duluth Fire Department.

Around 6 a.m., Duluth Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 631 E. Third St. First responders got to the scene within two minutes but were met with heavy smoke.

Firefighters rescued many of the occupants and others were able to escape on their own.

A resident on the second floor was rescued from a second-story window and was given life-saving measures, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the department said.

During another rescue, multiple firefighters were forced to leave out a window to escape the room before it flashed over. The person they were trying to rescue was later found deceased, the department said.

The names of both victims are being withheld.

Two firefighters also sustained burns in the fire. They were brought to Urgent Care for treatment and have since been released.

There were also several cats living in the building. The department said that while some were rescued, some also died in the fire.

The building sustained significant damage during the fire and much of its roof collapsed.

Red Cross and police officers have been assisting occupants who have been displaced.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ sister-station in Duluth, WDIO, reports that this is the third fire in this building since 2020.

Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj was at a training conference Saturday but issued the following statement:

“I would like to thank DFD staff for keeping me updated on today’s tragic fire in Duluth this morning. My condolences go out to the families of people who were injured or lost their home or lost their lives in this catastrophic event. I am extremely proud of the efforts of our firefighters and all of our partner agencies. I know that we have two firefighters who sustained injuries while making rescue attempts. They were treated and released earlier today. I would like to express my thanks to them and their families for going above and beyond, sacrificing their own safety for service to our community.”

Damage to the building is still being assessed. the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.