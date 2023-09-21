2 killed, 2 injured in Redwood County crash

Two people were killed and two were injured in a crash in Redwood County Wednesday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A State Patrol incident report says a woman was driving a Toyota Sienna south on Balsa Avenue in Springdale Township around 8:30 p.m, while a man was driving a Toyota Sequoia on U.S. Highway 14. Authorities said the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Both occupants of the Sienna — Maiyang Moua, 55, and Saibert Moua, 67 — died at the scene. Both were from Tracy. Authorities said that Saibert Moua was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both occupants of the Sequoia were injured in the crash. The driver, a 48-year-old man from Walnut Grove, was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Walnut Grove, was brought to a different hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.