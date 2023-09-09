2 killed, 1 seriously injured in northern Minnesota crash caused by alcohol, speed

Two people were killed and one person was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday morning in Floodwood, which is about 50 minutes west of Duluth.

According to a news release from St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash around 2:45 a.m. Saturday on the 11500 block of Highway 8 after an automated phone call came through stating that the owner had been in a severe crash.

Deputies found two occupants of the vehicle, both 23 years old, dead at the scene. The driver, also 23, was trapped inside the vehicle in critical condition.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, authorities said.

Law enforcement is still investigating the crash, but say alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family.