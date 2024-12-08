2 teens shot overnight in Robbinsdale, 1 in serious condition

Two teens were injured in a shooting overnight Sunday, according to the Robbinsdale Police Department.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 4200 block of 46th Avenue North on a report of a shooting around 12:43 a.m. on Sunday. There, they found two teens suffering from gunshot wounds and they were both brought to the hospital.

A 17-year-old was brought to the hospital in critical condition, but his condition has since updated to serious but stable, according to Robbinsdale Police Captain John Elder.

The other victim, a 17-year-old girl, was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released, Elder said.

Though no one was immediately found in a search of the area, officers later found a person of interest and interviewed him. Numerous pieces of evidence were also recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made.