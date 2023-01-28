2 juveniles hit by car in Bloomington, hospitalized; driver arrested

Police say two juveniles were hospitalized after they were hit by a car Friday night in Bloomington.

According to Bloomington police, it happened at around 6:10 p.m. in the area of 78th Street and 12th Avenue.

There, officers found the two juveniles — who police believe to be in their teens — lying in the roadway.

Authorities classified the boy’s injuries as “critical” and the girl’s as “severe.”

A short distance away, police found the vehicle believed to have hit the teens and arrested the 27-year-old driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call 952-563-4900.