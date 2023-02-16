2 injured in St. Croix County crash involving semi; part of Highway 65 temporarily closed

Authorities say two people are recovering at Regions Hospital following an early morning crash in St. Croix County that has caused a roadway to be temporarily closed for hours.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 65, less than a half-mile north of State Highway 35 in Kinnickinnic Township.

Dash camera footage showed a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 19-year-old from River Falls crossed the center line while headed north on Highway 64 and hit a southbound semitruck, authorities say. The driver of the semi was identified as a 73-year-old from Knapp, Wisconsin.

The extent of their injuries and their conditions weren’t immediately provided.

Highway 65 between Highway 35 and County Highway SS is expected to reopen at noon. A detour has been created until the roadway is repaired and cleanup is completed.

Multiple agencies are assisting with the crash investigation.