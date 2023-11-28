2 injured after pilot makes emergency landing on Brooklyn Park highway

Authorities say one of two people who suffered minor injuries after an emergency landing was made on a Brooklyn Park highway late Tuesday morning was taken to an area hospital.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene captured footage of the plane on Highway 81, just north of County Road 8. Officials say the pilot, identified as a male, lost power in the aircraft and was able to land the plane on the roadway.

A vehicle could also be seen next to the plane, and officials say there was one person inside the vehicle. The person inside the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Their name and age haven’t been released as of this time.

Shawn Conway, Chief of the Brooklyn Park Fire Department, says they were told by Hennepin County dispatch around 10:32 a.m. that there was a downed aircraft in the area. He says the pilot was approaching the airport and had been in contact with the tower, saying the pilot was experiencing an in-flight emergency involving mechanics.

According to Conway, there was no time to clear the highway for an emergency landing.

The plane also ended up hitting power lines in the area, according to Conway. The pilot had minor injuries but wasn’t hospitalized.

The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the incident.

