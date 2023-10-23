2 families watching Hennepin County sentencings closely

The family of Steven Markey will be in a Hennepin County courtroom Monday afternoon awaiting sentencing for Husayn Braveheart, who’s entered into a plea agreement with the office of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for his role in the murder of the 39-year-old Markey four years ago in Minneapolis.

Another man, Jered Ohsman, pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Markey and received a 21-year prison sentence. Braveheart, who was 15 at the time and charged as an adult with aiding and abetting in Markey’s death, has accepted a plea deal that would place him on probation for five years if he stays out of criminal trouble.

If he doesn’t stay out of the legal system, he could spend 21 years in prison.

But, Markey’s family told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they don’t like the plea deal. Markey’s cousin, Kristin Derus Dore, told KSTP the punishment for Braveheart does not rise to the level of the seriousness of the crime.

“Monday is such an important day. We don’t know if we’re going to get justice or if his murderer is going to walk out a free man,” said Derus Dore.

Derus Dore, and other Markey family members, want the judge to dismiss the plea agreement.

“There’s precedent for that. Another judge just found a plea to be unreasonable and he threw it out,” said Derus Dore. “And, that’s what we’re really hoping for is that the judge in this case can be our hero.”

Pearll Warren is the cousin of Antonio Moore. He was stabbed to death in Brooklyn Center five months ago, and Demetrius Harris was originally charged with second-degree murder. He, too, has accepted a plea deal from Moriarty’s office. Moore, on Monday, is also expected to plead guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter.

On Oct. 11, in a rally outside Moriarty’s office, Warren said Moore’s family doesn’t want “justice” they want “results.”

“We don’t want any blind adjudicated decisions being made on our hands,” said Warren. “We want you to be able to see the wrong that is happening out here and do not lose these individuals back on the streets, it’s a public safety issue.”

A spokesperson in Moriarty’s office issued the following statement:

“Our goal is to protect community safety by looking at the unique circumstances of each case and doing everything we can to prevent something similar from happening again by holding people accountable in a meaningful way. Sometimes that means a long prison sentence and, in some cases, other tools give us a much better chance of protecting public safe. Our commitment to Steven Markey’s family is that we will do everything we can to prevent another family from suffering such a tragic, senseless, and devastating loss. Mr. Braveheart has shown an extraordinary responsiveness to the carefully-selected programming he has received while incarcerated over the past four years. If we disrupt that progress, we will jeopardize public safety and risk everything when he comes back to the community. We cannot take that risk.”

Braveheart and Harris will find out if their plea agreements are accepted by two separate judges Monday morning and Monday afternoon.