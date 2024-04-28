2 die at the hospital after Chisago County crash

Two people died at the hospital after a crash Friday morning in Wyoming, MN, police said.

First responders were called to the crash around 11:10 a.m. on Pioneer Road near Iris Avenue.

Investigators believe that a vehicle driving northbound on Pioneer Road crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle.

Wyoming police said each vehicle had two occupants and all four people involved were brought to the hospital. Two people — one from each vehicle — died at the hospital, police said.

Additional information will be released after the Chisago County Attorney’s Office has reviewed the investigation, according to authorities.