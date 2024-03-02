Small plane crash in Afton kills 2

Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Afton, according to a spokesperson for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were called to the 15000 block of Afton Hills Boulevard south around 9:45 a.m. on a report of a small explosion.

Crews on the scene reported a small plane fully engulfed in flames that had crashed near the attached garage of a home. Officials worked to extinguish the flames and found the bodies of an 85-year-old man from White Bear Township and a 68-year-old man from Baytown Township.

The crash is under investigation.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.