2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Minneapolis, police say

Two people have died after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening, Minneapolis police said.

Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at 5:45 p.m. on the intersection of East 26th Street and Hiawatha Avenue.

Investigators believe someone driving a Mercedes was speeding southbound on Hiawatha Avenue when they crossed the median and hit both a Ford Mustang and another vehicle of an unknown make and model, police said.

The driver and passenger of the unknown vehicle were brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased.

The drivers of the Mercedes and Mustang were both brought to HCMC with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the driver of the Mercedes may have suffered medical complications before the crash.

The crash is under investigation and Minnesota State Patrol assisted in crash reconstruction.