2 dead, 2 in critical condition after wrong-way crash on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove Sunday morning

Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a wrong-way crash on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove Sunday morning, according to the a post on the Cottage Grove Police Department’s Facebook page.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 61 between 80th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

Travelers are told to expect traffic delays in the area and are asked to use caution as the crash is investigated.

The Minnesota State Patrol said more information will be shared later in the day.

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash northbound Highway 61 near Jamaica Avenue in the city of Cottage Grove. Info will be posted at https://t.co/vIRHT9jheP — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) February 12, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.