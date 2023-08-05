2 cited after fight involving more than 50 people at Washington County Fair

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols at the Washington County Fair on Saturday after chaos broke out at the fair on Friday.

Deputies from Washington County say they received a report of a fight involving over 50 juveniles and young adults just after 10:30 p.m.

Law enforcement broke up the fight and the fair shut down early but deputies later learned that another fight occurred after some people from the group moved to the Holiday gas station across the street, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A 15-year-old was cited for misdemeanor assault and an 18-year-old was cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, officials say, adding that the two cited are local to the area.

The sheriff’s office ultimately decided to more than double patrols and add more deputies for Saturday night and the remainder of the fair, saying the agency is “confident in their ability to keep things fun and safe tonight.”

Officials say no weapons were used in the fight. Additionally, no fairgoers were hurt and no ambulances were called as a result of the fight.

Renée Cooper will have more on this story in this evening’s newscasts.