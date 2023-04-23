2 girls killed in ATV crash in Afton Saturday evening

Two 10-year-old girls were killed in an ATV crash Saturday evening in Afton, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5 p.m., first responders were called to the 1000 block of Neal Avenue S. on a report of two juveniles trapped under an ATV. Despite lifesaving efforts, both girls were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The childrens’ families have been notified, and the accident is under investigation.