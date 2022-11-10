Bismarck sees 2 feet of snow in winter storm, roads slippery in northern Minnesota

UPDATE 11/11/22 – While Minnesotans in the Twin Cities area woke up to temperatures 40 degrees colder than what was observed Thursday morning, there wasn’t any snow on the ground – the opposite of what North Dakota.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks reported a little more than nine inches of snow fell as of midnight.

Meanwhile, two feet reportedly fell in Bismarck. An observer for the National Weather Service in Fargo says about an inch of snow fell there, and crews could be seen out cleaning the downtown area.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation said just after 6 a.m. Friday that some of the No Travel Advisories had been lifted, however, there were some road closures in place.

Travel is not advised through most of North Dakota right now due to snowy and icy conditions. #NDDOT #NorthDakotaTravel pic.twitter.com/pwO64jFEH9 — KSTP Traffic (@kstptraffic) November 11, 2022

Minnesota roads in the metro are clear, but areas north and west of Baxter, as well as areas north and west of Duluth, are seeing some partially and fully covered roads. If you’re headed north to continue hunting, you’ll want to prepare for slick road conditions.

MN ROADS – Roads are the metro are looking clear, but if you are traveling around northern MN prepare for snowy conditions. #MNtraffic pic.twitter.com/IttXvJvt2Y — KSTP Traffic (@kstptraffic) November 11, 2022 MnDOT plows worked into the overnight last night as well as shifts beginning early this morning. Motorists should check https://t.co/UFdauSYZW5 before you go. Many area highways are snow covered, blowing snow and slippery conditions. Drive to the conditions if you must travel. pic.twitter.com/tIqGkuh6ud — MnDOT District 2 (@MnDOTnorthwest) November 11, 2022

INITIAL REPORT 11/10/22 – The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph).

The system started with a round of freezing drizzle that made driving tricky in the Dakotas. It led to a chain reaction crash that totaled a state trooper’s vehicle and closed Interstate 94 in eastern North Dakota for several hours Wednesday night and shut down I-29 in eastern North Dakota on Thursday morning.

Blizzard Warning now in Bismarck,ND. Travel not Advised on I-94 from Fargo to Bismarck to the Montana Border. 12” to 18” of Snow by Friday morning from Bismarck to Grand Forks. Falling temps in MSP into mid 30s by 5pm then Flurries/Light Snow Friday but nothing to shovel. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/LJKD9UWRcd — Jonathan Yuhas (@JYuhasKSTP) November 10, 2022 Heavy snow/icing/blizzard conditions expected across eastern ND and NW MN. Impacts include difficult to impossible travel, power line/tree damage, power outages, and slippery surfaces. Dry air ahead of the system has delayed the onset of heavy snow but it will come! #ndwx #mnwx pic.twitter.com/UZTJjyvZAc — NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) November 10, 2022

Both interstates have reopened but travel was expected to become nearly impossible in some stretches due to whiteout conditions, the National Weather Service said. Flight delays and cancellations were being posted at airports across the region.

@NDHighwayPatrol encourages you to make #SafeDriving your #1 priority. Postpone your travel if possible. https://t.co/HD8V8uw6Vg — North Dakota Highway Patrol (@NDHighwayPatrol) November 10, 2022

The storm was already hammering central North Dakota on Thursday morning. Jacqueline Swiftbird, a cashier at the Flying J truck stop in Mandan, said a semi-trailer that had been hauling other vehicles was stuck outside her window. She said she was the only cashier who could make it into work and that she picked up employees for restaurants and other shops in the travel center.

Snow in North Dakota. Credit: WDAY

“It is extremely, extremely hazardous out there,” Swiftbird said. “I am really busy being the only cashier but I would rather not have any other employees try to make it here in these conditions.”

Storm warnings were issued Thursday for western Montana, for southwestern through northeastern South Dakota and for northwestern Minnesota, but meteorologist Carl Jones said North Dakota was getting the worst of it.

“Right now it’s mainly driven by heavy snow amounts,” said Jones, who works out of the weather service’s eastern North Dakota office in Grand Forks. “We are talking 1- to 2-inch per hour rates over a pretty wide swath.”

The crash involving the North Dakota trooper’s vehicle happened about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-94 near Jamestown, the state Highway Patrol said. The officer had gotten out of a vehicle after seeing a semi-trailer jackknife on the road and the patrol car was struck by a passenger car. The trooper was not injured.

There were seven additional crashes at the same location, all in quick succession. Several people were transported to a Jamestown hospital with injuries, including one person with a broken leg, the patrol said.

Jones, the meteorologist, said the first storm is always a learning or relearning experience.

“We kind of lean on that. That first storm, if you will, of the season, we really try to get the message out to be extra cautious,” Jones said. “We’re really trying to remind people to practice good safe driving habits and get their winter survival kits into their vehicles.”