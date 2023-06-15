19-year-old killed in motorcycle crash near Fort Snelling

A 19-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Matthew Arthur Weilke, of Andover, was driving eastbound on Highway 62 just before 9 a.m. when he tried to veer into the left lane to stay on the highway instead of taking the exit for Highway 5.

He then hit two signs, according to the State Patrol.

Weilke was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, State Patrol said.

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.