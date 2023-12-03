19-year-old killed in landslide in Mankato

A 19-year-old was killed in a landslide at Minneopa State Park in Mankato Saturday evening, according to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:52 p.m., authorities got a 911 call of a landslide near the Falls area of the park, and that someone was trapped under the earth that had collapsed. Responders found the 19-year-old trapped and determined that he was deceased when he was recovered by first responders.

The incident is still under investigation and authorities did not identify the victim.