186 pounts of methamphetamine seized in Cottage Grove

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is sharing new information about a drug seizure they completed earlier this summer.

The sheriff’s office said their drug task force, while working with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Cottage Grove Police Department, was able to capture 186 pounds of methamphetamine from a garage in Cottage Grove.

Courtesy: Washington County Sheirff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said in addition to the drugs, they also obtained a firearm with a silencer, saying they had taken it from a criminal who was prohibited from owning a firearm in the first place.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, their drug task force has seized $4.1 million worth of drugs in the last two years.