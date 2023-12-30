18-year-old killed in 3-vehicle Dakota County crash

An 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Vermillion Township on Friday evening, according to Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Ruweyda Fowsi Said, of Rochester.

The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a three-vehicle head-on crash around 7 p.m. on Northfield Boulevard south of 210th Street East.

Said was the driver of one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants of the same vehicle were brought to the hospital.

One of the other drivers was also brought to the hospital.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, authorities said.