15-year-old charged in St. Paul chase that ended with crash into day care center

On May 9, St. Paul Police, with assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, tracked down five suspects who reportedly stole a car in Minnetonka and were driving erratically in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood and robbing people at gunpoint in the Grand Avenue business district.

Three of the suspects were taken into custody, and one gun was recovered after the car the suspects were driving slammed into another car and crashed into a tree on the front yard of a day care center at the corner of Grand Avenue and Pascal Street. The driver of the other car was not injured and police said no one in the day care was hurt.

So far, two of the three suspects have been released. A 15-year-old has been charged with auto theft, fleeing police and illegal possession of a firearm.

A father of a child who attends the day care center and did not want his identity released publicly told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he would like to see the remaining two suspects charged as well, considering the stolen car they were driving crashed right in front of the day care.

“That’s the drop-off zone. That’s where you pull up to get your kids. It’s where you exit the building to bring out your kids,” the parent said. “So for us, it was a shock that this had happened.”

The father said the parents he talked to were thankful it ended without anyone being seriously hurt — or worse.

“All the kids are on recess at this time of day, and they’re all standing out in a playground that’s literally feet from there,” said the parent. “What if the kid trips and shoots one of the kids? There’s a million scenarios that are all bad and that are terrifying.”

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, per its own policies, does not comment on juvenile cases. A spokesperson for the attorney’s office said the case against the two other suspects who have not yet been charged is “still under review.”