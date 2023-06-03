15-story condo building evacuated in Rochester due to structural concerns

An evacuation is underway at a downtown Rochester condominium.

The City of Rochester Community Development Department received a call at 4:45 p.m. regarding Rochester Towers Condominium, a 15-story building with 94 units that’s home to approximately 180 residents.

A structural engineer articulated concerns about the building after conducting an inspection, according to reporting from sister station KAAL-TV.

City of Rochester departments, including the Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department, are assisting with the proactive evacuation of the building and all individuals within the structure.

City officials say cars are also being towed from the parking ramp out of an abundance of caution. Streets around the building, including Second Street Southwest, and approximately 150 feet in all directions of the building, are closed.

The streets will be closed until the building is deemed safe. Once it is verified that the building is not occupied, first responders will turn the scene over to property management and private crews who will be working on the structure.

The Rochester Community Development Department will work with the property management company and contractor completing the structural shoring work.

The property management group is working with all residents to find temporary housing, and the Rochester Emergency Management team is on standby to assist with temporary shelter through Red Cross if needed.

Residents of Rochester Towers are being advised to make arrangements for the next 24 to 48 hours.

In an effort to keep everyone safe and allow public safety agencies to focus on the needs at hand, all members of the public are asked to stay away from the area until further notice.