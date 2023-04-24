13-year-old, remembered by mom as ‘sweet soul,’ was 1 of 3 children to die after weekend ATV crashes

An off-road trail in rural Chisago County was marked by tragedy early in the ATV season. Mason Lee Demenge, 13, died after a rollover crash in Lent Township Saturday afternoon.

“Mason was such a sweet soul,” his mother, Kristina Puffer, said in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday.

Demenge adored the outdoors, she said, and you’d likely find him “down at the beach, fishing, or running around town with his friends.”

“He was so caring and had the best sense of humor,” Puffer continued.

“He was the light of my life, and we are absolutely heartbroken. He has the best group of friends and the best family! He will be missed by so many people, and he has touched so many hearts in his 13 years. Our family will never be the same without him, but we are all so blessed to have known him and loved him so much.”

Demenge was one of three kids killed following ATV crashes over the weekend.

“I understand that the boy had training and was wearing a helmet,” Ron Potter, president of ATV Minnesota, said in an interview Monday.

“And you know, accidents do happen, unfortunately.”

Two 10-year-old girls died hours later Saturday evening after reportedly being trapped under an ATV in Washington County.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) data showed that in the prior five years (between 2018 and 2022), 16 kids in total died in ATV crashes in Minnesota.

“It’s tragic, it’s unfortunate,” Potter said, sharing his condolences.

“It’s equipment. It’s motorized equipment, and there’s dangers with running any piece of equipment.”

When it comes to kids and off-roading, he said the most important thing is making sure the ATV is the right size.

“If you can’t touch the foot pegs, then, to stay on the machine, you count on your arm strength, your shoulder strength,” Potter said.

“So then you’re pulling on the steering wheel to try to stay on the seat, and pretty quickly, you can be turning sharply and not intending to do so, and things can happen.”

There are two classes of ATVs. Kids as young as 10 can operate Class 1 ATVs with some restrictions and a guardian, DNR regional training officer Amber Ladd explained.

“The brakes and the throttle are on the handlebars versus the Class 2 model, where it’s going to be pedals,” Ladd said.

Driving a Class 2 is against Minnesota law until your 15th birthday, with an ATV safety certificate. Even then, Ladd said a parent or guardian shouldn’t be far.

“It should be thought about the same as maybe driving a motor vehicle, and getting your driver’s license, and going out on the road,” she continued.

“Not only do they need to be able to operate on a path, or on a trail, or in a road right away if they’re with a parent in a safe manner, but also be able to respond to things that are unexpected.”

For a full list of Off-highway vehicle regulations in Minnesota, click here.

Puffer verified a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Demenge’s family.