13-year-old dies in boating accident south of Detroit Lakes

A teenager is dead after a boating accident at a Christian camp near Detroit Lakes earlier this week.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 13-year-old died Thursday during an event through North Central Camp Cherith.

According to the sheriff’s office, 13-year-old Benjamin Rennie, from the Andover/Coon Rapids area, and another child were riding on an inner tube being pulled by a Camp Cherith employee on Lake Six — located around 10 miles south of Detroit Lakes — at around 4:15 p.m. When the kids fell off, Rennie was accidentally hit by the boat as the camp employees tried to pick them up.

In a statement online, the camp’s executive director said staff members rendered emergency aid and tried to save the teen. However, he died at the scene.

“Please pray for this camper’s family and all those grieving after the accident,” the camp’s statement added.

The sheriff’s office says no criminal charges are expected.