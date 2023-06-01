13-year-old dead after falling off bike in Farmington

Farmington police say a 13-year-old is dead after reportedly falling off a bicycle in the city.

According to police, first responders were called to the intersection of Canova Court and 224th Street West around 8:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person who had fallen off a bike and was injured.

When they arrived, first responders provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save Madden McKean, who died at the scene.

No other details were immediately provided, other than the incident is being investigated by Farmington police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford said Madden was “an extraordinary young man that touched the lives of everyone he met.”