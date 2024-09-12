12 students injured after school bus rolls in St. Louis County

A school bus crash Thursday morning in northern Minnesota injured 14 people, including 12 students, sister station WDIO-TV reports.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said a bus carrying Cherry students rolled on Highway 5 southeast of Hibbing. A Toyota Rav4 was also involved in the crash.

Ten kids were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the Rav4 has “serious to critical injuries” and the school bus driver is reportedly seriously injured as well.