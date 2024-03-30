11-year-old seriously injured, 13-year-old in custody after St. Paul shooting

An 11-year-old is critically injured and a 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting on Friday night in St. Paul.

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said officers were called to the 800 block of Pierce Butler Route just before 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Law enforcement found an 11-year-old boy, who was brought to Regions Hospital for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

A 13-year-old girl was determined to be a potential suspect, and a search ensued. Officers later found her on the 100 block of Charles Avenue, according to SPPD.

She was taken into custody. SPPD officials say it is expected she will be brought to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.