1 seriously injured during use-of-force incident in Morrison County, BCA investigating

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an incident involving a knife that left one person seriously injured late Saturday night in Morrison County.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on highway 25 in Pierz Township around 10:30 p.m. for speeding and suspected driving under the influence.

After doing field sobriety tests, the sheriff’s office says the driver, identified as a male, was told he was being arrested, and a struggle began.

That’s when authorities say the suspect was injured with a knife and then flown to an area hospital for injuries, which they add are serious. The suspect’s name and age haven’t been provided.

Authorities haven’t said if the deputy was injured as well.

However, they did say the BCA was asked to investigate the incident, adding that the available video has been turned over to the agency.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including members of the State Patrol and the Little Falls Police Department.

No other details were immediately provided.