1 seriously injured after Friday night shooting in Minneapolis
A man was brought to the hospital with critical injuries
Officers from Minneapolis were called to the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North just before 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) says officers found a man in his 20s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The man was brought to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
There have been no arrests.
MPD is investigating.