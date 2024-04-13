1 seriously injured after Friday night shooting in Minneapolis

A man was brought to the hospital with critical injuries

Officers from Minneapolis were called to the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North just before 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) says officers found a man in his 20s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was brought to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

There have been no arrests.

MPD is investigating.