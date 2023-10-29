1 man injured in Minneapolis shooting, police investigating

One man has potentially life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

According to MPD, officers responded to a parking ramp on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue around 3:43 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man in his 20s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities on scene rendered immediate medical aid, including a tourniquet, before the man was brought to HCMC.

The man stated that he was approached by two masked men in an alley who shot him and took his backpack and phone.

Minneapolis Police forensic scientists processed the scene and collected evidence.

MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.